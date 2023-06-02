Huber Heights man accused of sex with 2 underaged minors, including 8-year-old

A Huber Heights man was accused of soliciting and engaging in sexual intercourse with an underaged minor.

Joseph Connor, Sr., 55, was indicted on one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of sexual imposition, and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

In 2021, Connor allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with two juvenile girls who he reportedly knew, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The two girls were now aged 8 years old and 14 years old, indicating that they may have been younger at the time of the alleged intercourse.

The Huber Heights Police Department led the investigation into the allegations and provided evidence for the eventual indictment.

He was not in custody at the time of reporting.

Connor is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, June 15 in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.