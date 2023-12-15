Huber Heights man arrested after standoff indicted

Dec. 14—A Huber Heights man indicted Thursday locked himself inside his house with weapons earlier this month, reportedly threatening harm to himself or police during an hourslong standoff.

Kyle Justin Ritzmann, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for a felony count of inducing panic.

The Huber Heights Police Division responded the night of Dec. 3 to a house in the 6100 block of Shull Road near Schoolgate Drive after a man later identified as Ritzmann struck his girlfriend and threw her to the ground, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

"Kyle Ritzmann did lock himself in his house with guns and made threats to kill himself or have police kill him," the affidavit read.

The police standoff prompted a response from the Regional Emergency Response Team — a law enforcement weapons and tactical team that consists of Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Fairborn police departments.

The costs for the call related to Ritzmann cost more than $4,300 just for Huber Heights police, the affidavit stated.

The grand jury declined to indict him on additional charges of obstructing official business, a felony, and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Ritzmann is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.