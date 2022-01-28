Huber Heights man charged after 4-month-old boy suffers head trauma

Jan. 28—A Huber Heights man is facing charges after a 4-month-old boy suffered head trauma and bruising on his lower back, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

A grand jury indicted Kevin A. Stine, 26, on one count each of felonious assault and child endangerment, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 10.

The indictment stems from an incident on or about Nov. 27, read court documents. The baby is known to Stine, according to the prosecutor's office.

Stine was arrested on Thursday at a home in the 7600 block of Stancrest Drive, according to Montgomery County Jail booking records.

We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this story as more information is available.