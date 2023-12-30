Huber Heights man gets 3 years for groping teen in Greene County

Dec. 29—A Huber Heights man will spend three years in prison for groping a teenage girl.

Anthony Dean Sellers, 38, was sentenced Dec. 20 in Greene County Common Pleas Court after a jury found him guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

A teenage girl in February handed a note to her family that stated that Sellers had been sexually abusing her. She was interviewed by staff at CareHouse and an investigation revealed she had been abused for years at residences in Greene and Montgomery counties, according to the prosecutor's office.

Sellers was indicted Feb. 24 for two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

"It took courage for this child to come forward and tell the truth about what Anthony Sellers did to her," said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes. "The jury rewarded that courage, recognized that truth and found Anthony Sellers guilty."

Sellers' attorney declined to issue a statement regarding the verdict.