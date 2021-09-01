Huber Heights man indicted in Harrison Twp. shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

Sep. 1—An 18-year-old Huber Heights man was indicted Tuesday in the shooting death this spring of a 15-year-old boy in Harrison Twp.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jamie Juan Abrams Jr. on four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. All charges include three-year firearm specifications.

A warrant was issued for Abrams' arrest, and he was booked at 4:10 p.m. into the Montgomery County Jail, records show.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were responding to an unrelated call on May 13 when they found a 20-year-old man bleeding from his head and yelling for help, according to the prosecutor's office.

The man told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another shooting victim inside, according to the sheriff's office.

When they found the car, deputies discovered the body of 15-year-old J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman of Dayton.

The teen was shot multiple times, according to the prosecutor's office.

An investigation, witness statements, surveillance video and other evidence led detectives to Abrams.

Abrams, Manson-Coleman and the second victim were inside the vehicle when Abrams shot the teen, according to the prosecutor's office.

Abrams is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.