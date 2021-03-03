Huber Heights man pleads guilty to shooting after police used Snapchat to track him
Mar. 3—A Huber Heights man who was tracked by police using the social media app Snapchat is facing four years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge that stemmed from a 2020 non-fatal shooting.
Earl Dubois, 21, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a charge of felonious assault. He is due back in court on March 4 for a sentencing hearing.
According to a plea agreement filed in the case, Dubois will be sentenced to four years in prison without the possibility of being released early by the judge.
Authorities said that on Oct. 1, 2020, Dubois agreed to sell 2 ounces of marijuana for $400 and was inside the other man's pickup truck after the men agreed to meet on Snapchat. However, police said Dubois pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the other man.
That's when the other man grabbed the gun and began to fight for control of it, according to court documents.
"(Dubois) then shot the gun, hitting (the other man) in the hand," striking the man's thumb, according to the affidavit filed Oct. 13 in Montgomery County Municipal Court's Eastern Division.
Police said the man who was shot told them he used Snapchat to set up the meeting with Dubois. Police found a photo of Dubois that matched his Snapchat photos in the Law Enforcement Automated Data System, records say.
As a result of the guilty plea, the agreement says that a second felonious assault charge, along with robbery charges and multiple firearm specifications, would be dismissed.
Dubois is incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,00 bond.