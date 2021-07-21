Huber Heights with more than 3,400 images of child porn gets maximum sentence

Jul. 21—A Huber Heights man who possessed more than 3,400 images and 800 videos of child porn was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence available.

Stephen E. Kirby II, 38, also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

"Kirby received the maximum sentence because of the brazen and flagrant way he committed his crimes, resuming his criminal behavior about a month after the Bureau of Prisons released Kirby following his 2013 conviction for distribution of child pornography," said Vipal J. Patel, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. "Kirby demonstrated that nothing short of prison would keep him from engaging in child sexual exploitation crimes. Federal law is set up to deal harshly with repeat offenders who victimize children."

Kirby pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one counts of possession of child pornography. According to court documents, he used multiple online messaging services to receive and share child porn and message others. In 2019, one of the people Kirby contacted was an undercover FBI agent investigating child porn trafficking, according to the justice department.