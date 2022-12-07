Huber Heights neighborhood latest victim of ‘porch pirates’; 2 arrested

This holiday season many of us are waiting for our packages to finally show up on our doorstep — meanwhile, thieves are too.

A neighborhood in Huber Heights was the latest to fall victim.

“UPS and Fed Ex, they come at all times on the hour so it’s kind of hard to watch your front door,” Geraldine Tolson said.

Tolson lives on Tomberg Street in Huber Heights.

She wasn’t home when Tony Thomas and Cortney Douglas were allegedly caught stealing packages, but she heard all about it.

“We keep our eye out for each other,” Tolson said.

According to court documents, Thomas and Douglas had nine packages from three different areas: Kettering, Dayton and Huber Heights.

Both are charged with theft, receiving stolen property and child endangerment.

Court documents reveal there were two children in the car with Thomas and Douglas.

Both have pleaded guilty.

Tolson said this makes her want to invest in some home security.

“I’m going to get something to put out because I don’t want to take any chance on losing my Christmas presents,” she said.

The U.S. House introduced a bill earlier this year that would treat packages like mail, creating stricter penalties for those who steal them.

It has not made any progress since February.