Huber Heights police asking for community’s help to prevent teen gun violence

Huber Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help to prevent teen gun violence.

The department said on its social media that they are looking to create a partnership with Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association to develop classes.

Police said the free classes will teach current gun laws and gun safety.

Police reminded people to lock up their guns when not using them as well as keep track of guns by writing down the make, model and serial number to make them easier to recover if they are stolen.

The department also said they are in need of Big Brothers, Big Sisters mentors — those interested can find out more here.







