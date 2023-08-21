Huber Heights police asking for help finding missing teenager

Huber Heights police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Rhianna Rahiel has been missing since August 8, the police division said. She was last seen in Huber Heights.

Rahiel has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5′4″, and weighs 211 lbs.

Anyone with information on Rahiel’s whereabouts can contact the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-233-2080.