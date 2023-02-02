Huber Heights police asking for help identifying suspects in mail theft investigation

Huber Heights police are asking for help identifying suspects in a mail theft investigation.

Police are investigating after checks were stolen from a post office box and cashed at local banks in the area, according to a social media post from the Huber Heights Police Division.

Security footage from a local bank shows the suspect who cashed the check and an associate, police said.

Anyone who recognizes either person is asked to contact Detective Doyle at 937-237-3591 or bdoyle@hhoh.org.








