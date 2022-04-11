Huber Heights police investigate suspicious death off Chambersburg Road
Huber Heights police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found off Chambersburg Road Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the area of the 6100 block of Chambersburg Road after a mowing crew reported finding the body, according to initial dispatch reports.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was being called to the scene, Huber Heights police said.
Details on how the person is believed to have died were not immediately available.