Huber Heights police investigating Saturday shooting
Feb. 5—Police are continuing to investigate after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Huber Heights Saturday.
Around 5:11 p.m., Huber Heights officers responded to a report of a shooting on Troy Villa Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found a man with a scratch on his thumb who said he was shot, according to a press release.
The man declined a medic.
Officers were told the incident started after a group of males showed up on the street and began arguing with the man and his family, police said.
During the argument, a suspect reportedly fired a gun.
The group fled before police arrived.
Detectives responded to the scene and are working to identify the shooter and any accomplices, according to police.