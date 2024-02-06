Huber Heights police investigating Saturday shooting

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 5—Police are continuing to investigate after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Huber Heights Saturday.

Around 5:11 p.m., Huber Heights officers responded to a report of a shooting on Troy Villa Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a man with a scratch on his thumb who said he was shot, according to a press release.

The man declined a medic.

Officers were told the incident started after a group of males showed up on the street and began arguing with the man and his family, police said.

During the argument, a suspect reportedly fired a gun.

The group fled before police arrived.

Detectives responded to the scene and are working to identify the shooter and any accomplices, according to police.