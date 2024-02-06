Huber Heights police investigating Saturday shooting

Feb. 5—Police are continuing to investigate after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Huber Heights Saturday.

Around 5:11 p.m., Huber Heights officers responded to a report of a shooting on Troy Villa Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a man with a scratch on his thumb who said he was shot, according to a press release.

The man declined a medic.

Officers were told the incident started after a group of males showed up on the street and began arguing with the man and his family, police said.

During the argument, a suspect reportedly fired a gun.

The group fled before police arrived.

Detectives responded to the scene and are working to identify the shooter and any accomplices, according to police.