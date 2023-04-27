Huber Heights Police join community in honoring man who saved boy

The Huber Heights Police joined the community to honor a man who saved a boy’s life earlier this year.

On February 5 Spencer Fisher was near the lake at Carriage Hill MetroPark when he heard someone screaming, according to a social media post from the Huber Heights Police.

Fisher went over to see a young boy had fallen through the ice. Fisher ran to the boy and pulled him out of the lake.

He received the Hometown Hero Award from Huber Heights Community Care for his brave actions that day.

“Thank you for your bravery Sir and congratulations on receiving your well earned award!” The post read.























