Huber Heights police looking to return stolen property recovered from storage unit thefts

The Huber Heights Police Department is looking to return stolen property that has been recovered.

>> Woman accused of trafficking drugs from Dayton to West Virginia gets maximum sentence

According to police, the stolen property was recovered from several storage unit thefts.

Anyone who has had their storage unit broken into in the last several months can come to the police department Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3p.m. to claim property, police said.

You must bring proof of ownership or rental contract.

The Huber Heights Police Division has recovered stolen property from several storage unit thefts. If anyone has had... Posted by Huber Heights Police on Sunday, March 27, 2022



