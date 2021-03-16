Huber Heights woman indicted, accused of stealing and selling wild turtles

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 16—A 43-year-old Huber Heights woman is accused of taking wild turtles out of season — including those too small — and illegally selling them.

Kelly R. Blore was issued a criminal summons following her Monday indictment to appear March 30 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She is facing seven counts, including felony charges of illegal sale of wild animals and theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of taking turtles out of season, taking undersized turtles, fishing without a license (for frogs and turtles), failure to apply for propagation license and failure to maintain records.

Blore is accused of stealing wild turtles from the state of Ohio, which were valued between $1,000 and $7,500, from Jan. 1, 2016, to Aug. 11, 2020, and trying to illegally sell them, according to her indictment.

She also is accused during the same time period of catching frogs and taking turtles without a valid state fishing license; taking snapping or softshell turtles with an upper shell length of less than 11 inches; failing to apply to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife for a propagating license; and failing to keep records, according to her indictment.

It is not clear how many turtles or frogs Blore is accused of taking, nor for how much she allegedly sold them.

Blore is not in custody.

