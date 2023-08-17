Huber Heights woman jailed in Virginia, accused of trafficking meth, police say

A 41-year-old Huber Heights woman remains in a Virginia jail on charges accusing her of drug trafficking in methamphetamine and gun possession.

>> FBI offering cash reward for information leading to arrest of suspect in Trotwood homicide

Word of Betty Ann Rosenbeck’s arrest in Abingdon, Virginia, on Aug. 12 was posted Tuesday on social media.

She was taken into custody as the result of a federal search warrant in the exit 19 area of Abingdon executed by a multi-jurisdictional team that included the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol Virginia Police Department, Virginia State Police and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

Rosenbeck was detained and found to be in possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm, which was being trafficked from Ohio into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

She remains an inmate without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority on the following charges:

◊ Possession with intent to distribute 227 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine

◊ Transporting into the Commonwealth, with intent to sell or distribute one ounce or more of a Schedule I or II controlled substance

◊ Possession of a firearm on or about person while in possession of a controlled substance classified as Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act.

We will update this report as we learn more.