Huber+Suhner AG's (VTX:HUBN) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Huber+Suhner's (VTX:HUBN) stock is up by 7.2% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Huber+Suhner's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Huber+Suhner is:

15% = CHF89m ÷ CHF605m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Huber+Suhner's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Huber+Suhner seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Huber+Suhner's moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Huber+Suhner's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 23% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Huber+Suhner's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Huber+Suhner Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 45% (implying that the company retains 55% of its profits), it seems that Huber+Suhner is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Huber+Suhner is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. As a result, Huber+Suhner's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 12% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Huber+Suhner's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

