Huble gets life in prison for murder of Harley Benedict

Christopher Huble, 32 of Alamogordo, was sentenced to life in prison for the Aug. 20, 2020 murder of Harley Benedict.

He will also serve an additional four years of incarceration for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with firearm enhancement. Both sentences were pronounced at hearing May 13.

Huble has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest.

According to court documents, Benedict's death was the result of a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Mercury in which a second person was also wounded.

"The Defendant ... retrieved his AK-47 with thirty rounds of ammunition, and drove back to the Mercury residence," the news release states. "Upon arrival, the female exited the residence, to which the Defendant instructed her to 'get her boy.'"

The woman went back inside the residence and told Benedict that Huble wanted him to come outside.

Benedict was unarmed and shirtless when he went to the outside front of the home and approached Huble "apparently not having seen the weapon," the news release states.

Benedict got about halfway down the driveway when Huble opened fire. Huble shot at least nine rounds according to the investigation, fatally shooting Benedict in the process.

At the three-day trial in April, Dr. Clarissa Krinsky from the Office of the Medical Investigator testified that there were seven bullet entrance wounds on Benedict's back and a wound to Benedict's head

"She described the back and head wounds as being entrance wounds, with soot about the head wound, indicating the shot was approximately one inch or less from Benedict’s head," the news release states.

Huble denied he shot Benedict in the back or within an inch of Benedict's head.

The woman was injured on both her legs by ricochets, court records state.

The woman asked Huble if she could call 911 and he let her, court records state.

When law enforcement arrived at the Mercury residence, they found Huble still one the scene.

The case was investigated by the Major Crimes Unit. The lead Investigators consisted of Kyle Graham of the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Detective, William Lewandowski, of the Alamogordo Police Department.

The Major Crimes Unit is comprised of the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Alamogordo Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ruidoso Police Department.

Huble’s case was prosecuted by Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key.

