HubSpot Launches CMS Hub to Take the Pain out of Website Management

CMS Hub includes Enterprise and Professional tiers and is designed to help growing businesses overcome the notoriously painful experience of managing websites at scale
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading growth platform, today launched CMS Hub — a content management system that offers speed, security, and scalability to rapidly growing businesses. Unlike traditional content management systems that become more difficult to use over time, CMS Hub scales in line with business growth and takes the pain out of managing software, enabling users to focus on creating remarkable website experiences for their customers. CMS Hub comprises two tiers, Enterprise and Professional, giving companies the freedom to choose a CMS offering best suited to their stage of growth.
Today's announcement marks the creation of HubSpot's latest product hub, and growing businesses can look forward to the benefits of working with a content management system that integrates with best-in-class marketing, sales, service, and CRM tools as part of HubSpot's all-on-one connected platform.
Speed, Security, Scalability
Traditional content management systems become increasingly restrictive as they're asked to do more. In many cases, even small website changes require content from marketers, oversight from IT teams, and implementation from developers — it's a painful process that slows down users and lets down customers. As a business scales and develops needs for deeper integrations, additional domains, and increased site security, this pain becomes all the more acute, leaving users with a content management system not fit to meet the challenges that come with rapid growth.
CMS Hub offers a different experience. As part of HubSpot's all-on-one connected platform, it's an integrated, easy-to-use, and deeply powerful content management system that allows multiple stakeholders — from IT teams to developers to marketers — to work in tandem on everything from minor content updates to major website upgrades. Flexible website themes enable developers to give site-wide editing freedom to marketers, robust security controls help IT teams ensure a safe browsing experience for visitors, and powerful partitioning features allow users to manage their online assets as they grow. With CMS Hub, businesses are liberated from restrictive web management processes that stifle innovation and empowered to build powerful, reliable, and secure websites that are an asset to their growth strategy.
"Marketers at growing companies have a lot of things to think about — their CMS should not be one of them," said Angela DeFranco, director of product management at HubSpot. "Most CMS platforms available today make website management more complicated and painful as time goes by. They put a limit on what's possible. They have a ceiling. But rapidly scaling companies don't. I'm delighted that with CMS Hub, we're offering users a powerful system that removes unnecessary gatekeepers, democratizes the web management process, and makes it easy for them to execute their boldest ideas."
Empower Marketers With Powerful, Easy-To-Use Features
CMS Hub joins Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and the HubSpot CRM in HubSpot's family of powerful, easy-to-use tools for growing businesses. It includes Enterprise and Professional tiers, each of which is designed to take the pain out of website management and make it easy for users to build remarkable website experiences for their customers.
The Professional tier of CMS Hub is built for fast-growing companies that are tired of being held back by clunky content management systems that require heavy maintenance and make it difficult for marketers to do their best work. With CMS Hub Professional, users can:
- Manage their website as they grow, without having to worry about the speed, security, or reliability of their CMS. As a SaaS CMS with a globally hosted CDN, 24/7 threat monitoring, and a web application firewall built-in, CMS Hub Professional takes the pain out of maintenance and allows users to spend less time focusing on their systems and more time improving the customer experience.
- Effortlessly update their website with features that put the marketer in control. With drag-and-drop editors, multi-language support, and flexible website themes and modules, users can create templates that give marketers the freedom to make site-wide changes — without the need for developer input, design expertise, or knowledge of CSS.
- Increase website traffic and generate leads with a CMS built to deliver results. With A/B testing, SEO recommendations, and contact attribution reporting, users can continually monitor site performance, optimize for results, and impact their most important business metrics.
- Grow better with a CMS that integrates with HubSpot's all-on-one connected platform. CMS Hub Professional comes with HubSpot's CRM and Conversations tool built-in and integrates with Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, and Service Hub, allowing users to maintain a centralized view of the customer and enabling them to deliver a seamless experience across every touchpoint.
The Enterprise tier of CMS Hub includes all of the features found in Professional and also allows users to:
- Maintain governance and control as their business scales. With activity logging, content partitioning, and permissioning functionality, users can control who has access to specific website pages, sections, and reports.
- Build powerful, personalized web app experiences that are delightfully easy to manage. With CMS Hub Enterprise, users can build membership websites fueled by customer data in the HubSpot CRM, enabling them to deliver delightful, personalized experiences to every visitor.
- Manage different domains from one place. With multiple domain capabilities in CMS Hub Enterprise, users can create microsites for specific campaigns and manage and report on multiple websites within the same, secure CMS portal.
"At ClassPass, our business is growing so fast our latest information is sometimes out of date before we even set it live," said Amanda Raines, head of B2B marketing at ClassPass. "With CMS Hub, we are able to manage and update our schedule with ease. We don't have to rely on an engineer to make changes — we can go right in and quickly adjust the number of partners we work with, or update key product information. It's given us the flexibility to move as fast as we grow."
Web design and development agencies such as New Breed Marketing are also excited about what they, and their clients, can achieve with CMS Hub.
"CMS Hub is a game-changer for New Breed and our clients," said Kelly Molly, senior web strategist at New Breed Marketing. "We work every day with businesses entering new phases of growth and have seen first-hand how painful website management can become. Businesses need tools that allow them to make content changes quickly, deliver safe browsing experiences, and continually evolve their website — and with CMS Hub, they can have that."
Deliver Delightful Website Experiences
CMS Hub prioritizes power and ease-of-use throughout, allowing users to spend less time focusing on their systems and more time focusing on their customers. On average, consumers want to be able to communicate with a business through 13 different channels and expect instant replies, personalized content, and contextual experiences at each of these touchpoints. But growing business' most trusted online asset — their website — is often the channel that falls furthest short of delivering on these expectations. This paradox is caused by inflexible content management systems that force marketers to delay critical updates and compromise on customer experience. With real-time customer data in the HubSpot CRM driving every decision, and marketers free to implement their best ideas quickly, CMS Hub enables businesses to personalize every touchpoint, continually optimize their site for customer experience, and grow better.
To learn more about HubSpot's CMS Hub, please visit https://www.hubspot.com/products/cms.
