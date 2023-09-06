Huckabee: 2024 will be last election ‘decided by ballots rather than bullets’ if Trump loses over legal cases

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Wednesday said 2024 will be the last election “decided by ballots rather than bullets” if former President Trump doesn’t win the presidential race because of his various legal battles.

In the latest episode of his show on TBN, Huckabee argued the legal woes now facing Trump are part of a politically motivated scheme from the Biden administration, an argument touted by many in the former president’s orbit.

“If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets,” Huckabee warned in his opening monologue.

Huckabee accused President Biden and his team of trying “to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024″ and “to destroy Trump in the courthouse rather than at the ballot box.” He also alleged the Justice Department, the IRS and the FBI are “conspiring to hide the Biden family crimes, while all the time being obsessed with charging Donald Trump with crimes.”

As Trump campaigns for the White House in 2024 — after losing his reelection bid in 2020 to Biden — he’s been faced with multiple indictments on federal and state charges in courthouses across the country.

The former president now faces charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and to his handling of classified documents following two DOJ investigations. In Manhattan, he faces charges related to 2016 hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. And in Georgia, he’s been charged in relation to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Although polling has indicated the various legal battles have actually boosted Trump in the GOP primary, some have argued they should be disqualifying.

Huckabee, who unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016, went on to laud Trump, who has long polled as the front-runner of the GOP field.

“I know that there are a dozen or so other Republican candidates wanting to be the GOP nominee next year, and most of them were on the stage last week to audition for the job. But if you watched what was more a game show than a substantive debate, you realize none of them have the gravitas of Donald Trump,” Huckabee said.

Trump did not participate in the Republican National Committee’s first presidential debate last month.

