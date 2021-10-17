Huckabee: Biden doesn't have 'a lot of sway' over his party
Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee reacts to President Biden rebuking calls to defund police
Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee reacts to President Biden rebuking calls to defund police
Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.
"Indications are that Trump is much more involved in this whole thing than we think he was,” said Dean, who knows all about problematic presidents.
Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe mainstream media’s credibility took another big hit this week. Katie Couric, the former co-host of NBC’s Today show, revealed in a new memoir that she chose not to air some controversial comments made to her five years ago by the sainted Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, involving RBG’s criticism of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.Couric says she was “conflicted” because she was a “big RBG fan,
A new book by Michael Wolff reveals Jeffrey Epstein's thinking in the final months of his life, including his desire to make a deal with prosecutors.
China surprised U.S. officials by testing a new hypersonic missile in August that went around the globe before it made its way toward the intended target, according to a report.
Progressives have grown frustrated with Arizona Sen. Sinema, who has made headlines in recent months for posing roadblocks to Biden's agenda.
A house cleaner in western Afghanistan named Saleha sold her 3-year-old daughter to a man to whom she owed a $550 debt.
From a massive migrant caravan on the way to Hillary Clinton dabbling into fiction, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton arrived at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center Saturday where former president Bill Clinton remains hospitalized, recovering from a urological infection. (Oct. 16)
The incident occurred in the Sea of Japan, where US warships have challenged Russian maritime claims in the past.
Massachusetts’ Republican officials reportedly spent thousands of dollars to support the campaign of a Boston City Council candidate who has repeatedly expressed anti-Asian sentiments on social media. Driving the news: Donnie Palmer, who ran in the Sept. 14 preliminary election, has made anti-Asian statements targeting Michelle Wu, a Taiwanese American councilor running to become Boston’s mayor. In a Facebook post on Aug. 29, Palmer asked, “ARE WE ABOUT TO ELECT A CHINESE CITIZEN TO CONTROL THE CITY OF BOSTON?” The post included side-by-side photos of Wu and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...
The social media movement reflects growing tension over pandemic-driven supply chain snags causing shipping delays, port congestion, labor shortages and inflation.
If Republicans take back Congress in the upcoming midterm elections next year, McCarthy could replace current Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon, this week – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them. Portland Police Bureau officials say that's because of legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers this year, which restricts the tools they can use to confront people vandalizing buildings and causing mayhem. “The reason that we did not intervene goes back to what we talked about last month with House Bill 2928 and the restrictions placed on us in a crowd control environment,” KOIN reports that Portland Police Lt. Jake Jensen said in a neighborhood meeting Thursday.
Democrats may have to slash the number of families who qualify for the direct payments to satisfy Joe Manchin.
The Russia expert, whose new book is titled 'There Is Nothing for You Here,' devoted her career to understanding the threat posed by the Kremlin but came to believe while serving in the Trump administration that the greatest danger to America is internal.
The lieutenant governor, not the governor, is the most powerful official in Texas.
Georgia Rep. Greene used her testimony on behalf of Lt. Col Scheller to call for the impeachment of President Biden, which the judge ruled as irrelevant.