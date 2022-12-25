This Huckberry year-end sale has discounts of up to 55% on outdoor apparel, gear and more

Huckberry Year End Sale: Save up to 55% on apparel and gear

Christmas is finally here, but the call of the wild lasts all year. Luckily for rugged outdoors people, Huckberry is offering big discounts on high-end clothing, footwear and gear made for camping or even going off the grid.

Huckberry's See You Out There sale is ending the year with a bang with savings as big as 50% on great outdoor apparel and gear. Now's your chance to get a couple of last-minute gifts for any stragglers left on your gift list. Of course, this amazing sale ends Saturday, December 31, so act fast to scoop the best bargains while you still can.

There's something for everyone here at Huckberry. The calf-leather lined Astroflex Ettoflex Chukka boots help any dude cultivate a Steve McQueen aesthetic and are typically available for $165, but with a 40% discount they're only $99. If grilling a steak over an open fire in the middle of the woods is more your thing, the Puebco cutting board can withstand the wilderness and runs for only $40.60. It normally rings up at $58, but once you apply the 30% discount you can save $17.40. And while some may disagree, the Huckberry x Coors Banquet pocket tee is enough to make any beer head blush at only $17.10. The charming tee bearing the popular beer brand logo is 55% off of its $38 price right now.

These are just a few of the deals offered during the Huckberry See You Out There sale. We've compiled some more standouts, but don't forget to shop fast as the sale ends Saturday, December 31.

Best deals at the Huckberry See You Out There sale

Huckberry Year-End Sale: Save big on apparel and gear

