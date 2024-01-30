HUD: Region's counties to share millions in homeless program support

Jan. 30—A consortium of 32 Pennsylvania counties that includes Cambria, Somerset and Blair, received $23.7 million in funds for programs to prevent homelessness Monday.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Continuum of Care, one of several regional advisory groups across the state formed to address critical needs, was awarded the funds through the the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Pennsylvania programs statewide received a record $147 million through the endeavor Monday, with a goal of supporting thousands of housing assistance efforts, homelessness support services and planning initiatives, federal officials said.

Details were not immediately available on how funds were going to be allocated across the 32-county region, which stretches from Cambria to the Poconos region.

"In the fight against homelessness, HUD's Continuum of Care Program stands as the indispensable backbone, channeling a historic $3.16 billion to communities—a monumental commitment in the face of escalating homelessness rates nationwide," HUD Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles said.