  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Huda Kattan on NFT investing: I've made money and 'I've lost a lot of money'

Dave Briggs
·Anchor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Huda Kattan
    CEO of Huda Beauty

As the founder and CEO of Huda Beauty — with more than 50 million Instagram followers, and a net worth of $500 million — Huda Kattan is one of the most influential people on the planet. Kattan is now shifting gears and bringing her success to the NFT realm.

Kattan already owns hundreds of NFT’s, including the projects from World of Women, most of which she purchased on the marketplace OpenSea.

"As much money as I’ve made, I’ve lost a lot of money," said Kattan in an interview with Yahoo Live (video above). "And it’s very easy to be like, 'Oh my god buy this lipstick.'" There’s no real downfall — if you don’t like it, you lost $20. If you invest in an NFT project, you become part of the community, you invest so much time. And if that doesn’t go well, that’s your wealth, that is your livelihood.”

Kattan, who started out with nothing but a dream and a $6,000 loan from her sister, founded her success on creating a world of acceptance through social media, highlighting transparency, and empowering women.

Like her love for makeup, digital art is something Kattan truly enjoys, so investing in NFTs is not entirely a financial play for her. Like most at VeeCon, there’s an emotional attachment which can be dangerous for those who can’t afford to lose.

"Passion is essential," said Kattan. "I know not everybody feels that way, but I do believe that when you have passion you bring so much more to that community, more than just the value of buying NFTs, the community part is so important.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 21: Huda Kattan speaks onstage about Empowering Women in Web 3 during Veecon 2022 day 2 on May 21, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Huda Kattan )
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 21: Huda Kattan speaks onstage about Empowering Women in Web 3 during Veecon 2022 day 2 on May 21, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Huda Kattan )

Being an Iraqi-American woman, Kattan is a rarity in the Web 3 community. Anecdotally, men outnumbered women at VeeCon at least 50-to-1 and women represented fewer than 15% of the crypto space according to recent studies.

Like fellow celebrity speakers Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria, Kattan hopes to change that.

"I am a strong woman, I’m a very confident woman, I have a lot of personality and am rarely uncomfortable in any situation and I am intimidated with that space so I can’t imagine how other women must feel," she said. "Getting more women here needs to be a very conscious effort.”

Defying the odds has always come natural to Kattan. After all ,she decided to go out on her own in 2008 after being fired as a recruiter. She then started a blog in 2010 and officially launched the company in 2013,

“I had spent my whole life investing in my CV, working to be polished, what would be perfect, I don’t think everybody needs to fit into a box and I certainly did not fit in any boxes," she said.

Kattan now fits in a wide variety of packages with more than 150 Huda Beauty products in 1,500 stores worldwide.

The early lessons she learned as an entrepreneur still guide Kattan today and set the stage for that explicitly honest motto she developed a decade later.

“Everything was really scrappy and I think the element of just being able to get things done, not waiting for it to be perfect," Kattan said. "We have this fear, this image of how things are supposed to be perfect and we’re never that version of ourselves.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's move to bulk up antitrust muscle may miss root of problem

    Waves of industry consolidation over the decades have resulted in fewer choices for customers from telecoms to banking, with Canadians paying the world's most expensive mobile phone bills and forking out more for everyday banking, consumer advocates say. Now, the government says enough is enough. It wants to put some teeth in its antitrust regulations, much like the far-ranging powers wielded by authorities in the United States, the European Union and Australia.

  • Ukraine Latest: Explosions in Kyiv for First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraUkraine Latest: Russia, Ukraine Make First Swap of Dead SoldiersSeveral explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning with no casualties reported, Kyiv authorities said, while air defense forces sh

  • NFT & Web 3 Attorney on the First NFT Insider Trading Case

    The U.S. Department of Justice charged former OpenSea staffer Nate Chastain for wire fraud and money laundering on allegations he misused confidential information to trade NFTs. NFT & Web 3 Attorney Moish Peltz discusses his take on the charges, the legal considerations of digital collectibles, and the potential outcomes.

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • Coinbase Confirms 'Crypto Winter'

    Judging by the recent decisions announced by the big names in the sector, it is even logical to say that what industry sources call "crypto winter" will continue for several more weeks, at least, even if volatility is the key word in the space. Coinbase , the most popular of American digital currency trading platforms, has just announced new cost-saving measures. Worse, the firm will rescind certain job offers made to candidates.

  • Telecom Italia aims to maximise value, cut debt in break-up plan, CEO says

    TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's (TIM) will pursue a plan to split its landline network from its service operations to maximise asset value for all its shareholders and cut debt, the head of Italy's biggest telecoms company said on Sunday. Under pressure for years in its fiercely competitive domestic market, Italy's former phone monopoly is seeking to revamp its business via a full-blown separation of its domestic fixed network assets to focus on retail and commercial activities. As part of a preliminary pact sealed with Italian state lender CDP last week, TIM's network assets would be combined with those of state-backed broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single national network company under state control.

  • Let’s Use the Crypto Craze as a Springboard into Better Financial Literacy

    Investing in cryptocurrencies has gotten a new segment of folks interested in finances. But why stop there? It’s a great opportunity for them to get a leg up with three important financial lessons.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraUkraine Latest: Russia, Ukraine Make First Swap of Dead SoldiersThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent

  • Australian Surveillance Plane Cut Off by Chinese Fighter Jet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia said one of its surveillance planes was cut off by a Chinese fighter jet in international airspace over the South China Sea in the latest encounter between the militaries of the two countries.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraUkraine Latest

  • Pickleball fever rises in America: 'Everybody we know now plays'

    Pickleball is booming among recreational racket sports in America.

  • N. Korea Fires 8 Missiles, Testing Biden With Launch Record

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Kim Jong Un, who appears ready to further ratchet up tensions with his first test of a nuclear device since 2017.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fear

  • Former Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. worked out with Thunder on Friday in pre-draft visit

    TyTy Washington Jr. revealed on his Instagram story he was with the Thunder.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Will Need to Return to $30,000 to Avoid a Sunday Reversal

    Following a modest rise on Saturday, bitcoin remains under pressure. Failure to move through Saturday’s high would leave bitcoin on the back foot.

  • Josh Donaldson returns to Yankees lineup as he awaits appeal date for suspension

    The Yankees third baseman returned from the 10-day injured list, but likely will have to miss one more day in the near future.

  • Yellen Denies Urging Smaller Biden Relief Plan in Early 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen denied advocating for a smaller American Rescue Plan than the $1.9 trillion package proposed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in early 2021, after an advance copy of a book about the Treasury secretary showed she initially urged scaling it back by a third.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Sto

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

  • Democrats call on major companies to explain lack of diversity in asset management

    Five Senate Democrats called on the pension fund managers of 25 major companies to explain the lack diversity in the asset management industry. “Women and people of color are dramatically underrepresented in the field of asset management,” wrote Sens. Bob Menéndez (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), Tim Kaine (Va.) and John Hickenlooper (Colo.).…

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraUkraine Latest: Russia, Ukraine Make First Swap of Dead SoldiersSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helpin

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • What causes a recession? Maybe it’s you and how grumpy you are about the economy

    U.S. consumer confidence is waning. Economists say it’s another risk factor that could trigger a recession.