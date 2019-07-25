Hudson's Bay Buyout Plan Hits Another Snag

Last month, Richard Baker -- the chairman of Hudson's Bay (NASDAQOTH: HBAYF) -- teamed up with several other big shareholders and offered to buy the company at a 48% premium to its pre-announcement share price.

At first glance, this might seem like a deal too good to pass up. However, less than a year ago, Hudson's Bay CEO Helena Foulkes declared that the retail conglomerate's real estate was worth about three times the offer price of 9.45 Canadian dollars ($7.19) per share. Furthermore, while the company has been losing money, it is in the midst of a major restructuring that could lead to much better results within a year or two.

Hudson's Bay is exiting or shrinking underperforming businesses like Lord & Taylor.

As a result, many minority shareholders aren't interested in a buyout at the price Baker and his allies are offering. Indeed, the odds of the deal going through -- at least at the price initially proposed -- seem to be getting longer by the day.

Opposition to the go-private proposal crystallizes

Under Canadian law, Hudson's Bay's independent directors must hire an independent party to provide a formal valuation of the company's shares prior to voting on the proposed buyout. (While Hudson's Bay gets most of its revenue from the U.S., it is officially headquartered in Canada.) The independent directors recently announced that they had selected TD Securities for this task.

However, investors haven't waited for the independent valuation to start criticizing the proposed transaction. For example, just a week after the offer was announced, Jonathan Litt -- head of activist fund Land and Buildings Investment Management -- argued that the buyers could afford to pay at least twice as much.

Litt has been a sharp critic of Hudson's Bay and its management over the past couple of years. He believes that shareholders could get the most value by breaking the company up and selling most of its assets piecemeal.

Another indication that investors are skeptical is the stock's recent trading history. Hudson's Bay stock has been trading at a modest premium to the proposed buyout price for more than a month, indicating that investors expect the offer price to be increased.

