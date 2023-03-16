Hudson contractor sentenced to three years, ordered to repay Rootstown homeowner $150,000

A Hudson contractor with a history of legal issues will be going to prison for taking $150,000 from a Rootstown man and then failing to complete work at his home.

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie Pittman sentenced Neil S. Wolfe, 68, to three years in prison on Tuesday. Pittman also ordered that Wolfe pay $150,000 in restitution to the homeowner within five years.

Rufus Simms, Wolfe's attorney, said Wednesday that the matter should not have been handled criminally.

"We went to trial on a civil matter, a contractual matter between consenting private parties," said Sims "It had nothing to do with the state of Ohio. It was not a criminal case. The judge saw it differently."

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office and court records, the owner of the state Route 44 property reported in September 2021 that he had given Wolfe a check for $150,000 more than a year earlier for services that were never provided. An investigation then began.

Neither court records nor a sheriff's report provided details about the work Wolfe was paid to do. According to Portage County property records, the approximately 10-acre property includes a single-family home.

A jury convicted Wolfe of third-degree felony grand theft, the lone charge in a grand jury indictment, in early February.

Sims said he expects Wolfe's conviction and sentencing will be appealed.

"Our position was the state of Ohio should not be a collection agent for private parties and that's essentially what they served as," he said.

Cases filed in two other counties

Wolfe has also been the defendant in civil and criminal cases filed outside of Portage County.

Wolfe is scheduled for arraignment April 5 on a charge of third-degree felony theft from a person in a protected class in Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

According to an Akron police report, a 77-year-old Akron woman reported in January that she entered into a contract with Wolfe and a Chardon man and paid them more than $7,700 for them to do work at her home, but they never showed up to start the unspecified project.

Story continues

The Chardon man is also charged in the case.

In 2017, the Ohio Attorney General's Office, then headed by Gov. Mike DeWine, filed a lawsuit in Summit County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of several people who claimed that Wolfe and his company, Neil Construction, performed "shoddy and incomplete work on home improvement projects," according to a civil complaint. The attorney general's office said at the time the lawsuit the individuals paid Wolfe and his company more than $138,000 for services such as roof repairs, additions and remodeling.

A judgement was issued against Wolfe and his business, Neil Construction Company Inc. in May 2021, with $165,000 in civil penalties imposed. Wolfe appealed, but lost when the the Ninth District Court of Appeals affirmed the common pleas court's judgement in May 2022.

During a two-year period prior to the filing of the attorney general's case, three similar lawsuits were filed in Summit County by an Akron man, a Macedonia man and woman, and a North Ridgeville woman. The plaintiffs dismissed all three cases, with a settlement reached in the Akron man's case.

The attorney general's office also filed a civil case alleging multiple violations of Ohio consumer protection laws against Wolfe and his business in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in February 2021.

The attorney general's office alleged that Wolfe would request down payments, then "either perform no work, shoddy work or incomplete work on consumers’ home-improvement projects." It was also alleged that "Wolfe failed to obtain permits, failed to register as a contractor, wrote unfair and one-sided contracts and stalled and evaded other legal obligations."

Judge Michael J. Russo issued a preliminary injunction against Wolfe and his business and appointed a receiver to manage operations in October 2021. Wolfe was allowed to continue working, provided he was in compliance with state consumer laws and the receiver gave approval.

However, according to court records, Wolfe was twice found in contempt of court last year. The attorney general's office alleged he started a large project for a Summit County couple without getting required permits and made"a number of misrepresentations" to the couple in recorded conversations.

Russo ordered Wolfe to complete certain requirements, including ceasing all operations, returning $69,000 to the Summit County couple, turning over any outstanding cash and other assets to the receiver and providing the receiver with all information regarding bank accounts, bonding, insurance, and titles to any personal property.

Russo further ordered that all assets are to be liquidated and a claims process set up for Wolfe's clients.

A jury trial is scheduled for June 20. Wolfe's attorney in the case could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Hudson contractor sentenced, ordered to pay Rootstown man $150,000