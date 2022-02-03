Hudson County men admit guilt in FCI Fort Dix drone scheme

TRENTON - Two more men have pleaded guilty in connection with the use of drones to smuggle contraband into a South Jersey prison.

Nicolo Denichilo and Adrian Goolcharran, both of Hudson County, used the drones to deliver cell phones, tobacco and other prohibited items to FCI Fort Dix in Burlington County, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Two former inmates at the prison previously admitted their roles in the smuggling scheme.

The inmates, using phones smuggled into the prison, arranged with Denichilo and Goolcharran for airborne deliveries of contraband between November 2018 and March 2020, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement Thursday.

It identified Goolcharran, 37, of Jersey City as the drone pilot, and said he was assisted by Denichilo, 40, of Union City.

The smugglers sought to avoid detection by flying the drones at night and by covering their lights with tapes, the statement said.

It also noted Goolcharran flew the drones from concealed positions in the woods near the prison, which is on the grounds of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Goolcharran and Denichilo each pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Trenton scheduled sentencing on June 6 for Denichilo and June 9 for Goolcharran.

One of the former inmates, Jason Arteaga-Loayza, received a 43-month prison term in September 2021.

The other inmate to plead guilty, Johansel Moronta, awaits sentencing.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Feds: Men used drones to smuggle contraband into FCI Fort Dix