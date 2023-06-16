Hudson County police captain accused of stealing money from youth group

A West New York police captain has been accused of stealing funds from the West New York Youth Police Academy, Inc. - a non-profit where he served as president, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office stated.

Erwin Moreno, 49, has been charged with third-degree theft after an investigation by the prosecutor's Internal Affairs Unit. Prosecutors said Moreno used $60,000 of the youth group's funds for personal use from 2016 to 2023.

“The West New York Police Department has cooperated fully in the investigation and will continue to do so,” said West New York Deputy Chief Santiago Cabrera. “We will continue acting to ensure that the West New York Police Department maintains the highest level of integrity and always remains committed to upholding both the law and the public trust.”

Prosecutors said Moreno was released pending a first court appearance, set for June 29.

