Hudson crossing guard, 65, hit by car

Nov. 1—A 65-year-old crossing guard in Hudson suffered minor injuries when he was hit by a car outside Alvirne High School Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson police responded to Route 102 in the area of Alvirne High School for a report of a car hitting a crossing guard.

Hudson police said a crossing guard identified as Gary Rodgers, 65, of Windham, was attempting to stop traffic on Route 102 when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jennifer Zeleneski, 36, of Nashua.

Rodgers was knocked down in the roadway. He was taken by Hudson Fire Ambulance to St. Joseph's hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries, Hudson police said in a news release.

"The Hudson Police Department would like to remind the motoring public to use caution and obey the reduced speed limits when in school zones as there are often crossing guards and children in the area," Hudson police said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by Hudson police.