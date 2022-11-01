Hudson doctor pleads in federal prescription drug kickback conspiracy case

A Hudson doctor and a former pharmaceutical company sales executive have made plea agreements on federal charges they took part in a kickback conspiracy involving writing prescriptions for people who did not need treatment.

Dr. Deepak Raheja, 66, of Hudson, and Frank Mazzucco, 44, of Dublin, each pleaded guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to solicit, receive, offer and pay health care kickbacks, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Mazzucco and others were named in an 83-count indictment in 2019 on kickback-related charges.

Raheja has agreed to serve 30 months in federal prison, surrender his medical license, make at least $1.18 million in restitution, and pay an undetermined fine, the DOJ news release said.

Raheja is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3 in U.S. District Court before Judge Sara Lioi, while Mazzucco is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15. Court records show the plea agreements were reached on Sunday, with a trial scheduled to start Monday in Akron.

Prosecutors said Raheja wrote prescriptions for a drug, Nuedexta, to patients that did not have the condition the drug is supposed to treat in exchange for money and other items of value. Nuedexta, made by Avanir Pharmaceuticals, is a federally approved drug intended to treat people who have a condition called pseudobulbar, or PBA, that causes involuntary, sudden and frequent episodes of uncontrollable laughter and crying.

Raheja specialized in psychiatry and neurology, with a practice in Cleveland. Mazzucco was a regional business manager with Avanir and supervised sales representatives in the region where Raheja practiced.

Prosecutors said Raheja, Mazzucco and others from February 2011 to July 2016 conspired to increase the number of prescriptions for Nuedexta in exchange for monetary kickbacks and other items of value.

The scheme from 2011 to 2016 involved the use of a speaker's bureau in which Raheja was paid about $1,500 for each of about 211 presentations, prosecutors said. During this time, Raheja wrote approximately 10,088 Nuedexta prescriptions, the highest number in the country, and received $331,550 in payments, the department of justice said.

Raheja and others received other payments in return for writing Nuedexta prescriptions, often billed to Medicare and Medicaid, for patients that did not have PBA., prosecutors said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson doctor pleas in federal prescription drug kickback case