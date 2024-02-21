Hudson Elementary holding annual 'My Story Event: A Black Excellence Celebration today

TechCrunch

The two-day event aims to spark partnerships by enabling "in a short window, many views, ideas and investments to be shared between nC2 connections (every permutation and combination)," described Karthik Reddy, co-founder of Blume Ventures. The event builds on the success of last year's inaugural Lift Off, which helped spur deals and networking, including paving the way for Singapore sovereign fund GIC's investment in business-to-business marketplace Vegrow later in the year. The upbeat atmosphere this year reflected India's rebound in startup funding over the past three to four months.