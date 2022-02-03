Hudson found guilty of murder, kidnapping

Feb. 3—Raleigh County jurors on Wednesday found Davide Hudson guilty on a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Amber Meadows.

Jurors also returned guilty verdicts on three counts of kidnapping, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy, after hearing testimony that Hudson held Meadows and two other women, Destiny Conkle and Arileah Lacy, hostage inside a suite at the Travel Lodge on Harper Road on July 9, 2018.

Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons and defense attorney Robert Dunlap gave closing arguments on Wednesday morning, after a thorough examination of items that would be admitted as evidence to jurors.

Meadows, 18, had attended Independence High School. On her Facebook page, she had listed her employer as Dicky's BBQ. She was described in court as being addicted to illegal drugs. Dunlap said she and the two other women had been living in Meadows' Chevy Cobalt for around a week prior to the shooting and that there is evidence the women were abusing drugs.

Parsons said that Meadows' substance abuse disorder made her vulnerable to Hudson, whom he characterized as a "coward" and an aggressive male who lured Meadows with drugs to the hotel room and then tortured her for several hours by pointing two guns at the woman's head.

Parsons suggested Hudson shot Meadows to death so that he could look macho. He said that Meadows' lifestyle made her prey for Hudson and made her vulnerable at trial, after she was murdered.

Three men — Tyrique Pearl, Jonathan Bird and Antonio Williams — were also charged originally with Meadows' murder and the kidnapping and later accepted plea deals.

Parsons showed surveillance video from a Little General store, where the group had congregated on a parking lot for around an hour. The victim drove to the lot and walked into the women's restroom inside the store.

"This is the last time she's going to be seen alive," he said.

Moments later, Hudson drove his vehicle to the lot, parked it and immediately walked over to the victim's car and opened the door, looking inside it.

"What's the first thing he does?" Parsons asked. "Go into the store to get something to drink?

"No. He's going to go right on over to this car. He's going to open the car door. It's not his car. He's going to open the door, and he's going to look in there.

"That's not normal. That's aggressive behavior."

Parsons showed video of Hudson entering the store and walking immediately to the women's restroom.

"Is he going to buy a Snickers bar? Is he going to go get a soda?" Parsons narrated. "Right into the women's restroom he goes. Think about that.

"Directly into the female restroom he goes."

He said that when the two exit after about 63 seconds, Hudson walked with his chest out and was pushing himself out in front of Meadows.

"Friendly?" Parsons asked jurors. "That's for you to decide, but it looks aggressive to me."

Parsons pointed out that Hudson did not appear intoxicated on the video, taken around 2 a.m.

He showed a video of Hudson buying the box of bullets that would be used to kill Meadows and noted that Hudson had longer hair and was dressed in a sleeveless T-shirt, compared to his close-cropped hair and suit as he sat at the defense table.

"We've heard ample testimony that the four men, as I said in my opening statement, just sort of lawlessly roamed around the county in the time leading up to this crime," he said. "No evidence anybody has a job. No evidence that anybody made any money by any lawful means.

"Look at all that money," he continued, indicating Hudson paying for $43 worth of ammunition.

Bird and Pearl had testified earlier in the trial that they had seen Hudson aim the gun at Meadows' head and pull the trigger.

"Lacy said when she left the room, the defendant was standing beside of Ms. Meadows, with a gun in his hand," Parsons reminded jurors. "They were arguing.

"Typically, in a murder case, that's about as good as it gets. You typically don't have eyewitnesses in a murder."

Conkle had told police about two hours after the shooting that Hudson and Meadows were arguing because Hudson was forcing her to text a man and ask him for money, but Parsons did not attribute the reported dispute as the reason for the slaying.

He told jurors Hudson had been "torturing the girls all night.

"Now, he's got to put up or shut up," said Parsons. "What happens if he doesn't go and finish it? He's a chump, right? He's a loud mouth. He's running his mouth, and then he'll lose credibility with his people.

"Well, he made good on that. He's a tough guy. He's a killer. He'll raise a gun to a 19-year-old girl's head and put a bullet through her brain that the medical examiner's office had to dig out so you'll have it in evidence.

"He made good on that. That's why Davide Hudson killed Amber Meadows."

He reminded jurors that Pearl had testified that, once Hudson killed Meadows, he made a "chilling" statement that Conkle and Lacy would have to be murdered, too.

In a second, unrelated case, Hudson and another man are both charged in Raleigh County with sexually assaulting a woman inside a car that was parked outside Hudson's house. The alleged assault occurred while Hudson was on home confinement for killing Meadows. Jurors were not made aware of the rape charge.

In his closing statement, Dunlap noted a number of discrepancies that the four witnesses gave during their testimony.

Dunlap described Bird as the "Caucasian" fellow who was dressed "like a youth pastor" and noted that, during his testimony, he used language that is commonly used by law enforcement to describe what he had seen.

"It always freaks me out when I see a witness at his level of, I'll just say 'at his level,' using expressions like 'when the incident occurred,' 'the firearm was confiscated,'" said Dunlap.

Dunlap observed that all of the people were likely in the room for illegal activities and that they later gave self-serving statements to police and contradicted one another during testimony.

"It's impossible to assume truthfulness to these witnesses," he told jurors.

Lacy and Pearl had both testified they had hidden Hudson's gun. Bird testified that Lacy and Conkle were in the bathroom when Hudson later shot Meadows.

Pearl had testified that Hudson may not have known the gun was loaded. Bird, however, testified that Hudson peered into the chamber, announced there was a bullet and then shot Meadows in the head.

"They acknowledge my client wasn't the last person to hold (the murder weapon) before the firearm discharged," he said. "So we have absolutely no idea who would've loaded this firearm.

"Who would have put these bullets in this revolver? There's no consistency in what these folks would've said."

Police did not talk to the three men until the next day, said Dunlap, which gave the group time to make up a story. Police had not run extraction reports of Pearl and Bird's cell phones, he added. Meadows' cell phone was found in a nearby cemetery, and none of the state's witnesses explained why it was there.

Dunlap called into question whether Conkle and Lacy were loyal friends to Meadows, pointing out that the two women took time to collect things before they left the hotel and before they called 911, while Meadows' body was in the suite. Lacy testified she had planned to go to her job at Hooter's after the shooting had happened, which is why she was collecting her clothes.

The men had fled after the shooting.

"Lacy testified that she left immediately, then admitted she did make time to get her clothes and her bag," he said. "I don't know who does that.

"The guys are gone, and you're collecting your clothes?"

He added that there was no way to pinpoint the time of the shooting, since no security footage was collected from the hotel to corroborate the women's statements, and nobody in the parking lot was identified as a potential witness.

Dunlap added that Lacy had taken away Pearl's sweatshirt, which Pearl and then Hudson were wearing in the Little General video prior to the shooting, before police were called. Dunlap said the shirt had DNA contributions from three men on it.

He pointed out that a police officer had contradicted a witness' early statement to police that Hudson had tried to duct tape the victim.

The medical examiner did not rule out accidental shooting or suicide, he added.

Dunlap argued that there was no way to judge Hudson's body language or intent on the police video.

Parsons said that Hudson "chose" the witnesses the state would have to use and reminded jurors that Conkle and Lacy were victims of a crime and were not on trial. He said that witness statements about the shooting were similar and details were backed by evidence.

During Dunlap's closing statements, Hudson's mother quietly wiped tears from her eyes.

Meadows' aunt had also wept during the trial.

Hudson will be sentenced on Feb. 23.