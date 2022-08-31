Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hudson Global Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Hudson Global had US$1.87m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$25.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$24.0m net cash.

How Strong Is Hudson Global's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Hudson Global had liabilities of US$25.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$923.0k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$25.8m in cash and US$31.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$31.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Hudson Global's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, Hudson Global boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Hudson Global turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$12m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hudson Global's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Hudson Global may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Hudson Global produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Hudson Global has net cash of US$24.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 76% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$8.8m. So is Hudson Global's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Hudson Global .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

