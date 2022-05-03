Hudson Global's (NASDAQ:HSON) investors will be pleased with their impressive 113% return over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) share price down 19% in the last month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 113% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Hudson Global moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
It is of course excellent to see how Hudson Global has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Hudson Global stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Hudson Global has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 83% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 16%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hudson Global you should know about.

Of course Hudson Global may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

