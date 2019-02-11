Is Hudson Investment Group Limited’s (ASX:HGL) CEO Salary Justified?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Alan Beasley has been the CEO of Hudson Investment Group Limited (ASX:HGL) since 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Hudson Investment Group

How Does Alan Beasley’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Hudson Investment Group Limited has a market cap of AU$25m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$161k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2016). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$150k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$282m. The median CEO compensation in that group is AU$363k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it’s important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Hudson Investment Group, below.

ASX:HGL CEO Compensation February 11th 19 More

Is Hudson Investment Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Hudson Investment Group Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 40% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 4.2%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Hudson Investment Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 45%, over three years, would leave most Hudson Investment Group Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Hudson Investment Group Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Alan Beasley deserves a raise!

Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Hudson Investment Group.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



