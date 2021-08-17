Hudson lawyer popular pick to replace resigned judge

Aug. 17—CONCORD — Law partners and court adversaries praised Gov. Chris Sununu's nomination to replace a Nashua circuit court judge who resigned last spring after admitting she altered court case paperwork.

Kevin Rauseo, 51, of Hudson said he told Administrative Judge David King that if confirmed he would serve anywhere he's assigned in the circuit court system.

For the past two years, Rauseo has focused on family law. He has pending cases in 17 circuit courts stretching from Hampton to Lebanon.

He's been with the Nashua-based Hamblett & Kerrigan law firm for 22 years, the past seven as its president.

Rauseo said he was the lead lawyer in 90 trials over the years, ranging from domestic violence and guardianship cases to business disputes and personal injury cases.

"This experience will allow me to hit the ground running," Rauseo said.

Sununu's pick is to fill the slot left by the resignation of Julie Introcaso, of Manchester, who stepped down as a Nashua circuit court judge a day before she was to face judicial ethics allegations.

Introcaso was criminally charged with two felony counts of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors alleging tampering with public records or information and unsworn falsification.

She has not been indicted on those charges to date.

The ethics complaint accused Introcaso of overseeing a child custody case for about six months despite having a friendship with a lawyer who served as a guardian ad litem in that matter. She approved rulings on the guardian's fees and method of payment.

Prosecutors allege she used white-out to change forms in that case once she learned she was under investigation.

The Supreme Court ordered Introcaso to pay the $75,000 cost of the investigation into her conduct

During a public hearing Wednesday, no one mentioned the controversy, but all his supporters said Rauseo's personal integrity, temperament and work in the community would make him a quality pick.

John Macoul, a Salem trial lawyer who recently retired, said he's known Rauseo for years, primarily as an opponent in court.

"He's not only very prepared, he's thoughtful," Macoul said.

Pamela Khoury, another Salem trial lawyer, said she's seen Rauseo show more empathy for novice clients or those without lawyers than some judges have.

"Some judges are impatient; they are dismissive of people who have been forced into the system because they have to help their grandchildren," Khoury said. "Kevin has the temperament like few others."

The council also took testimony on Sununu's pick of Christine Casa of Portsmouth for a circuit judge post.

No one spoke against either choice.

Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, said after the hearing he predicted the council would confirm both picks when it meets Wednesday in Salem.

