Hudson man charged with online child sexual exploitation

Mar. 21—A Hudson man faces a felony charge after police arrested him for online child sexual abuse material.

Jacob Picon, 49, was arrested after Hudson police received a report from a concerned citizen that he was involved in the sexual exploitation of children via the internet, according to a news release.

Members of the police department's special investigations bureau investigated the report and obtained an arrest warrant for Picon, charging him with prohibited uses of computer services.

Picon was released on $1,000 cash bail, with a hearing set for April 20 in Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.

Hudson police department is an affiliate of the statewide Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They urged anyone with information about the exploitation of children to contact them at 603-886-6011 or the anonymous Crime Line at 603-594-1150.