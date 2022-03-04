A Hudson man, who picked up new criminal charges in December 2021 for thefts from a motor vehicle while on felony probation, was sentenced to prison Monday morning in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Brandon Lee Guinn, 31, was on probation through the circuit court for a previous conviction of larceny of property valued at more than a $1,000 but less than $20,000 when the Michigan State Police arrested him again on Dec. 17, 2021, on charges of resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer, possession of burglar tools and three counts of theft from an automobile.

He pleaded guilty to a probation violation in his original case and two counts of theft from an automobile during an earlier court hearing.

On Monday, Guinn acknowledged that Judge Sara S. Lisznyai had gifted him a chance in the past when she sentenced him to probation on his initial conviction and that he messed that up.

Guinn further acknowledged a long-history with substance abuse and asked for one more chance to turn his life around.

Noting previous convictions for a series of thefts in Lenawee County for thefts from buildings and Guinn’s continued criminal behavior while on probation, Lisznyai imposed sentencing on the high-end of the advisory sentencing guidelines ordering that Guinn serve 23-60 months in prison on the two new convictions and 16-60 months on the probation violation.

He was given credit for 73 days served in jail and ordered to pay $198 in assessments.

Guinn has been transported to the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson since Monday to be processed into the Michigan Department of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hudson man convicted for series of thefts sent to prison