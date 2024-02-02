Hudson man dies after being struck by pickup

A man who was apparently walking in the middle of County Road N in the Town of Hudson, Wis., on Wednesday evening died after being struck by a pickup, authorities said.

Killed in the crash was Jason Asp, 39, of Hudson, Wis.

According to the St. Croix County sheriff’s office, someone called 911 around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on County Road N near Baker Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup in the roadway with front-end damage. Asp was lying on the highway, and lifesaving measures were being performed, authorities said.

Asp was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup was traveling westbound on County Road N at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.

