Hudson man indicted on counts of rape, sexual battery for alleged sexual assault

A Summit County grand jury indicted Mahmud Kara, 57, on two sex offense charges for sexually assaulting a woman at his Hudson home in April, according to a release from the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Kara, a former doctor, was charged with one count of rape, a felony of the first degree, and one count of sexual battery, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Mahmud Kara pled guilty in 2018

This is not Kara's first time in court. In a separate 2018 case, he pled guilty to four counts of possession of criminal tools, felonies of the 5th degree, according to the prosecutor's office.

As part of that plea, the court ordered him to forfeit his medical license and he was sentenced to one year of probation plus a $2,500 fine.

In that same case, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Ohio State Medical Board agents worked undercover to investigate Kara, the release reads. They found Kara did not follow the Ohio code when prescribing weight loss medications to patients for roughly five years.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson man Mahmud Kara indicted on 2 counts for alleged sexual assault