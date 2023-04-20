Authorities identify Hudson man, 41, who was shot to death at home

Neighbors of a 41-year-old Hudson man found dead Wednesday night with multiple gunshot wounds in his West Streetsboro Street home said the man kept to himself and was the father of two young children.

Hudson police found the man while conducting a welfare check at the residence, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 7:20 p.m.

"It is being investigated as a possible homicide," a Hudson spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We believe this to be an isolated incident."

The man was identified Thursday afternoon as Todd A. Morgan, following notification of his family.

Neighbor Kent Both said Thursday that two Hudson police vehicles were still at the residence when he decided to inquire about the incident.

He said Morgan hadn't lived at the West Streetsboro Street home for long.

"I think he moved in maybe six to eight months ago," Both said.

The West Streetsboro Street home in Hudson where a 41-year-old man was found shot multiple times Wednesday night.

Summit County property records show Morgan purchased the home in February 2022. The property has an extended front yard and access to a private pond in the backyard, which contains a small greenhouse and garden plots.

'Never got to meet him'

Both said he hadn't seen Morgan often, but encountered him outside smoking once.

"I never got to meet him," he said.

Both said he walked up to officers in the driveway Wednesday night and inquired about what was going on.

"I said, 'Hello, officer,' and explained why I was here," Both said. "He said, 'It's really sad.'"

The officers at the scene, however, could not provide details about the case, he said.

Both said he spoke with a neighbor who believe he had heard shots fired in Morgan's residence. Hudson police are not currently discussing details of the investigation.

"He heard two shots — two at first, then another three," Both said.

Both's neighbor told him they saw a vehicle in Morgan's driveway before police arrived.

"They saw someone coming out of the house and then (they) went back in," Both said.

A police report on the incident was not immediately available.

'Did you hear anything?'

Linda Skilton, another neighbor of the slain man, said she saw at least five police vehicles at the residence.

"The police asked me, 'Did you hear anything? Did you see any weird cars?'" she said.

Skilton said she hadn't been aware there was an incident before the arrival of police vehicles. She was also told the police could not provide information.

Skilton's daughter babysat the man's two children on occasion last summer, she said.

"Right when he moved here, I made sure I went over and introduced myself," she said.

Skilton said he kept to himself and preferred her daughter babysit at the Skilton home instead of his house. She said investigators returned to the scene after the initial police forces had departed.

"Later in the night, an unmarked car came by," she said. "They took a ton of pictures."

Other neighbors said they were unaware of the homicide, although one had noticed police cars at the scene last night and was checking media sites for information.

Crime, especially a homicide, is an anomaly in the "quiet and safe" neighborhood, Both said.

"I hope they figure this out with Todd," he said. "Should we be concerned? Is there a crime wave coming here?"

Skilton shared the same concerns as her neighbor.

"Is there a murderer in the neighborhood?" she said.

An autopsy conducted Thursday identified the cause of death a gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

