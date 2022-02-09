Hudson mayor: Allowing ice shanties in city park could lead to prostitution

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert

A discussion on whether to allow ice fishing at a park took an unexpected turn at Tuesday's Hudson City Council meeting when the mayor suggested setting up ice shanties could lead to prostitution.

After several minutes of discussion about whether ice fishing should be permitted at a city park, Mayor Craig Shubert said he wanted to raise some "data points" for council to consider. He suggested council discuss the issue with the fire chief before making a final decision, and then turned his attention to whether ice shanties would be allowed.

"Does someone come back next year and say I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?" Shubert asked. "And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution. Now you've got the police chief and the police department involved."

Council President Chris Foster, who was sitting next to Shubert as he made the statement, appeared to be caught off guard by the mayor's concern.

Foster then turned back to the audience and said, "OK."

Council member Chris Banweg then triggered laughter from his colleagues when he stated, "So, I'm not in favor of shanties."

Shubert made national news last year when he called for school board members to resign over an optional book in a college-level class at Hudson High School that he called "child pornography."

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh's office reviewed the allegations and subsequently released a blistering rebuke into the mayor's false claim and the scores of threats against school board members that followed.

Hudson resident Amanda Weinstein, wife of State Rep. Casey Weinstein, tweeted a video clip of the mayor's comments about ice fishing and prostitution.

Weinstein wrote: "Hudson mayor thinks ice fishing leads to prostitution! Put your poles away boys!*

"*Same guy who thinks creative writing classes are child pornography."

