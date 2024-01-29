Hudson Middle School Science Olympiad earns 2nd place at Kenston Invitational

The Hudson Middle School Science Olympiad students earned several awards, including second, seventh, and 15th place at the Kenston invitational last month in Chagrin Falls.

In all, 30 teams braved the cold and snow and Hudson brought home 29 sets of medals, including first place in Can’t Judge a Powder (Julia Schneider/Rithi Hegde), Ecology (Anna Barger/Emily Shott), Fast Facts (Anna Barger/Emily Shott), Microbe Mission (Anna Barger/Emily Shott), Roller Coaster (Colin Yamokoski/Nolan Mesmer), and Wind Power (Hudson Reaper/Matthew Matyja).

After competing in three fall virtual tournaments, the Hudson Middle School team traveled to Sylvania in early December to compete in the Sylvania Southview tournament. The team earned second place as well. At Sylvania the competition was stiff, with Solon Middle school (fourth at US Nationals last year) winning, Hudson MS in second, Clague MS from Michigan (tenth at US Nationals) in third place, Slauson MS from Michigan in fourth, Boulan Park from Michigan in fifth, and Mentor Memorial MS in sixth place. There were 43 teams in total, with Hudson finishing second, 19th, and 25th. Hudson took home 15 sets of medals including first place in Fast Facts (Anna Barger/Emily Shott), Optics (Jane Winston/Steven Fodor), Roller Coaster (Colin Yamakoski/Nolan Mesmer), and Wheeled Vehicle (Jessie Cheng/Mia Teusan/Drew Yamakoski).

Pictured are Mia Teusan and Jessie Cheng as they align their Wheeled Vehicle, for which they earned 2nd place at the Kenston Invitational. The vehicle they built traveled 9 meters, around cans, stopping 1.6 centimeters from the target.

Coach Jordan Renna noted the students have worked hard to start the year off strong, and it is exciting to see their hard work pay off. Coach Chirag Patel, who leads the build crew, highlighted that the team has some of the best supplies and gear, and it would not be possible without help from the Northeast Ohio STEM Alliance, Burton D. Morgan Foundation, Hudson Community Foundation, Hudson Kiwanis Foundation, and Lianda Corp., and the Hudson City School District. The team would also like to thank all of the parent event mentors, as well as the HMS administration and custodial staff for the extra support and coordination with the additional practice times for the team.

Sylvania Results:

1st place Fast Facts (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

1st place Optics (Jane Winston/Steven Fodor)

1st place Roller Coaster (Colin Yamokoski/Nolan Mesmer)

1st place Wheeled Vehicle (Jessie Cheng/Mia Teusan/ Drew Yamakoski)

2nd place Ecology (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

2nd place Write It Do It (Maanav Patel/William Pendergrass)

3rd place Air Trajectory (Nolan Mesmer/Stefo Karas)

3rd place Forestry (Anna Barger/Julia Schneider)

3rd place Road Scholar (Julia Schneider/Mattew Matyja)

4th place Tower (Maanav Patel/Talia Zmeili)

5th place Air Trajectory (Matthew Matyja/William Pendergrass)

5th place Anatomy & Physiology (Emma Liu/Emily Shott)

6th place Disease Detectives (Emma Liu/Rithi Hegde)

5th place Fossils (Julia Schneider/Vincent Minillo)

6th place Wheeled Vehicle (Evie Jensen/Talia Zmeili)

Kenston Results:

1st place: Can’t Judge a Powder (Julia Schneider/Rithi Hegde)

1st place: Ecology (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

1st place: Fast Facts (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

1st place: Microbe Mission (Anna Barger/Emily Shott)

1st place: Roller Coaster (Colin Yamokoski/Nolan Mesmer)

1st place: Wind Power (Hudson Reaper/Matthew Matyja)

2nd place: Air Trajectory (Jax Murgatroyd/Nolan Mesmer)

2nd place: Disease Detectives (Emma Liu/Ryan Voigt)

2nd place: Optics (Hudson Reaper/Steven Fodor)

2nd place: Wheeled Vehicle (Jessie Cheng/Mia Teusan)

2nd place: Wind Power (Jasper Norman/Nolan Mesmer)

3rd place: Air Trajectory (Matthew Matyja/William Pendergrass)

3rd place: Crime Busters (Emily Shott/Rithi Hegde)

3rd place: Microbe Mission (Emma Liu/Hatice Sozer)

3rd place: Road Scholar (Julia Schneider/Matthew Matyja)

3rd place: Wheeled Vehicle (Evie Jensen/Talia Zmeili)

4th place: Air Trajectory (Stefo Karas/Ryan Voigt)

4th place: Flight (Maanav Patel/Evie Jensen)

4th place: Reach for the Stars (Evie Jensen/Talia Zmeili)

4th place: Roller Coaster (Vincent Minnillo/William Pendergrass)

4th place: Wheeled Vehicle (Leyan Zemili/Amilia Justice)

4th place: Write It/Do It (William Pendergrass/Maanav Patel)

5th place: Anatomy and Physiology (Emily Shott/Rithi Hegde)

5th place: Code Busters (Maanav Patel/Hudson Reaper/Steven Fodor)

5th place: Meteorology (Jane Winston/Jessie Cheng)

6th place: Experimental Design (Morgan Griffiths/Victoria Chen/Liam Ward)

6th place: Forestry (Anna Barger/Julia Schneider)

6th place: Reach for the Stars (Jane Winston/Mia Teusan)

7th place: Experimental Design (Matthew Matyja/Ella Betka/Rachel Rush

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson Middle School Science Olympiad takes home second place