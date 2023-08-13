Hudson Police: 2 houses burglarized, similar to other local break-ins of South Asian households

Hudson Police are urging local residents to remain vigilant after two homes were burglarized in town over the past two days, following a pattern of burglaries in other Massachusetts communities targeting households of South Asian descent.

In both cases, the homes were unoccupied, the burglars entered the homes through the second floor and the residents were of Indian descent, police said.

“Currently, there is no connection between the residents, other than they are both of Indian descent,” police said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Residential break-ins are infrequent for Hudson, but regionally there is an increase exhibiting similar patterns. Specifically, evidence suggests that entry was gained through a 2nd floor window at both homes. This is consistent with an on-going residential break-in investigation, where often the victims are of South Asian and/or Indian descent.”

Similar incidents have been reported recently in several communities, including Weston, Sudbury, Lincoln, Wellesley and Carlisle.

Police believe the burglaries may be part of a nationwide theft ring specifically targeting households of South Asian descent.

Police are asking anyone in town who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to call detectives at 978-562-7122.

Police also offered the following tips to keep your household safe, especially during the summer vacation months:

- If you’re going away, make your home look like it is occupied.

- Have interior lights on timers as if you were home.

- Install motion lights.

- If you have an alarm system, use it. “We have seen residents with an alarm system installed, paying the monthly but do not turn it on,” police said.

- Lock all windows/doors, even second floor windows. Criminals have been known to gain access through a second story window knowing they are typically not alarmed. Do not leave a ladder accessible to gain access to the second floor.

- Lock your garage door.

- Arrange for someone to pick up your mail/newspaper or suspend delivery until you return.

- If you will be travelling, do not post your plans on social media. Ensure other family members do not do so either.

- Have trusted neighbors keep an eye on your home.

“Understandably, these circumstances can cause fear and anxiety within our community, hence it is as a community we watch over one another,” police said in their post on Sunday. “Please contact the police department any time you observe suspicious and/or unusual activity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW