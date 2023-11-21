Hudson Police catch man drawing a second swastika on school softball field.

HUDSON — Police say a 19-year-old local man is being summonsed to Marlborough District Court in connection with the drawing of swastikas earlier this month in the dirt at the Quinn Middle School softball field.

The Hudson Police Department announced via Facebook on Tuesday that it has identified and charged a suspect in the case.

In the post, Police Chief Richard DiPersio said an investigation was launched after police received a report on Nov. 2 of swastikas being drawn in the dirt at the softball field. Police received a second report on Nov. 15, according to the department's Facebook page.

At that time, police responded to the softball field and located the 19-year-old man, and determined he was suffering from a mental health crisis. Further investigation led police to summons the man to Marlborough District Court to face a charge of vandalizing property.

DiPersio was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

After the swastikas were found on Nov. 2, Quinn Middle School Principal Jeff Gaglione said the symbol was immediately erased.

"I am deeply saddened that this happened on our campus," he wrote at the time. "Quinn Middle School prides itself on being welcoming and inclusive. Our diversity is a great strength. We are a school where students and staff from a variety of cultures and countries come together as one community. It is also a place where individuals should feel safe and comfortable being themselves."

