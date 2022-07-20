Hudson Police searching for suspect after brazen daytime break-in

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Hudson home in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Hudson Police say the break-in occurred in the area of Causeway Street near John Robinson just before 1:00 p.m.

The man pictured below was seen running westerly on Causeway Street towards John Robinson, according to authorities.

It is unclear if anything was taken or if the homeowner was home at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hudson Police.

