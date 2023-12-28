Hudson resident recently appointed as a federal immigration judge in Cleveland

Hudson resident Tania T. Nemer was recently appointed as federal immigration judge in Cleveland, and started hearing cases this past summer.

Attorney General Merrick Garland presided over her swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Nemer earned a Bachelor of Arts in 2001 from John Carroll University and a Juris Doctor in 2006 from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. In 2023, she was appointed as a magistrate of the Summit County Probate Court where she presided over cases involving guardianships, civil commitments, and estates.

From 2020 to 2023, she served as the community outreach prosecutor and assistant prosecutor for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. In2019, she was appointed as a magistrate of the Akron Municipal Court. She also served as the managing immigration attorney at the International Institute of Akron.

In addition, from 2014 to 2019, she was the senior immigration attorney for Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland, Office of Migration and Refugee Services, and she was the lead attorney representing mentally incompetent individuals through the National Qualified Representative Program.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson resident receives federal immigration judge post