Hudson teacher charged with inducing panic found not guilty by reason of insanity

A 35-year-old Hudson High School teacher was found not guilty by reason of insanity Tuesday in Stow Municipal Court on charges of trespassing and inducing panic.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave Aug. 16 after "an investigation into alleged concerning and inappropriate comments and behavior at work." He was later charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of inducing panic after he was accused of being on school property on Aug. 17 and 18.

The Beacon Journal does not usuallly identify people charged with misdemeanors. Inducing panic is a first-degree misdemeanor and criminal trespass is a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Representatives from the school declined to comment on the case.

