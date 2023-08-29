Hudson teacher put on leave due to alleged 'concerning' comments, behavior before arrests

Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read
1

A Hudson High School business teacher charged with trespassing and inducing panic at the school after being placed on administrative leave was facing "an investigation into alleged concerning and inappropriate comments and behavior at work."

The 35-year-old teacher is charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of inducing panic after he was accused of being on school property Aug. 17 and arrested again there the next day. He had been told to stay off school property after being placed on leave Aug. 16.

A letter placing him on paid administrative leave was part of his personnel file obtained by the Akron Beacon Journal through a public records request. The Beacon Journal does not normally identify people charged with misdemeanors.

According to his resume, the teacher is a graduate of the University of Akron, who earned a bachelor's degree with honors in marketing and sales management.

Teacher arrested twice: Hudson teacher arrested on trespassing charge for second time Friday

His resume states he was named teacher of the year as a high school geometry teacher in Florida, where he also served as a men's tennis coach and led the men's tennis team to a district championship.

Prior to becoming a high school math teacher, he was a sports coordinator and lead counselor at a martial arts school from 2015-2018.

The file shows the teacher was earning about $58,000 per year. There were no other disciplinary documents in his file.

The teacher is due in court Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing and again in early October for a competency hearing.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hudson releases arrested teacher's personnel file, reason for leave

